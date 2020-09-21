Farmer Protest Live: Farmers protest agricultural law, National Highway stalled | Farmers protest live updates: farmers protest agricultural-related bills

New Delhi. The country’s Annadata is angry about the three peasant laws passed by the central government. Farmers across the country are against this agricultural law. Most of the protests take place in Haryana and Punjab. In Haryana, farmers have taken to the streets to protest against this bill. At the same time, the performance of farmers in Punjab has also become fierce. Seventeen farmers and workers’ organizations, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union, today announced a chakka jam in protest against this. The police administration is vigilant to deal with the peasant movement. The alarm has been released in Haryana in view of the peasant movement.

