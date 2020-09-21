Female fighter pilot with Rafale’s squad in Ambala, what will be the chance to fly the jet! | The Rafale squadron of the Indian Air Force in Ambala gets its first female fighter pilot

Monday, September 21, 2020

Ambala. 17 Golden Arrow Squadron is likely to have the first female fighter pilot at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Ambala, Haryana. This news is important as this squadron is now Rafael Jet’s squadron. If female pilots are deployed in such a situation, they may be given the responsibility to fly the Rafale jet. This information has been provided by India Today. Ambala’s 17 Golden Arrow Squadron is an all male dominated squadron.

Part of IAF was formed on September 10

After coming to India on July 29, Rafael Jet formally joined the IAF on September 10. Rafael Jet has been flying in Ladakh since August. In October and December there will be a few more Rafale. In 2016, 36 Rafale deals were signed between India and France. By 2021, all Rafale will be fully part of the Air Force. It is not yet known which female pilot will be deployed in Ambala, at the moment there is no information. The pilot has completed his training and successfully flies a MiG-21 fighter jet.

10 female fighter pilots in IAF

In 2016 the IAF had three female pilots for the first time. Flight Lieutenant Avni Chaturvedi, Flight Lieutenant Bhawna Kanth and Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh were commissioned as fighter pilots. The IAF currently has 10 female fighters. These pilots fly from Sukhoi-30 jet to MiG-29 UPG. The IAF currently has 4,231 pilots and the Air Force is short of 300 pilots. In addition to jet fighters, more than four thousand pilots fly to transport planes and helicopters.

