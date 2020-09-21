For the first time in the Indian Navy, female pilots will be deployed on warships. In a first Indian navy to deploy female fighters on warships

Monday, September 21, 2020

New Delhi. The Indian Navy has taken an important step to end inequality between men and women. For the first time, the Navy will deploy two female pilots, Second Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Second Lieutenant Reeti Singh, on a warship. Although many Lady Officers have been placed in rank in the Navy, this will be the first time these Lady Officers have been deployed on a warship.

Marine on the way to major change

This is certainly a big change in the Navy. Two junior officers are currently being trained to operate multi-role helicopters equipped with different sensors. These helicopters are Sonar Console and Intelligence Surveillance lenses. It is believed that the Lady Officers can pilot the Navy’s new MH-60R helicopter. These helicopters are considered world class in locating enemy ships and submarines. It can detect enemy ships and submarines that can engage the navy in some kind of war with missiles and torpedoes.

What are helicopters

In 2018, then Defense Secretary Nirmala Sitharaman approved an estimated $ 2.6 billion deal for the Lockheed Martin-built helicopter. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has announced that these two female officers have been selected to join the helicopter stream as ‘Observers’ (Airborne Tactis). He has held a position with ‘Wings’ at INS Garuda, Kochi. Their deployment on the warship is also important because warships live in the sea for a long time and there is little room for privacy in the crew quarters. Also bathrooms are sometimes not based on women and men.

