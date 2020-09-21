Former wife Kalki Koechlin backed Anurag Kashyap, saying, “Don’t let the social media circus dominate itself.” Love From An Ex Wife: Kalki Koechlin Backs Anurag Kashyap Vs Payal Ghosh

Former wife Kalki Koechlin supported Anurag Kashyap

While Anurag Kashyap, who has expressed his views on the burning issues and has no hesitation in commenting against the government, has dismissed all allegations against him, he has said this is just a conspiracy to silence him. At the same time, now that his second wife and actress Kalki Koechlin has also supported him, he has also vehemently attacked Payal Ghosh.

‘Don’t let the circus on social media dominate you’

Kalki shared a post on social media supporting Anurag Kashyap, in which he wrote: ‘Dear Anurag, don’t let this social media circus dominate you, stay as you are, you will always be your movie. You have fought in scripts for women’s freedom, you have also protected their honor in personal and professional life, which I myself am witness, because you have always given me an equal place in personal and professional life, even after my divorce . Protected the honor and supported me, it’s not easy for everyone to do it.

‘When I felt insecure, you supported me’

Kalki further wrote in her post that when I felt insecure in the workplace, even when we weren’t together, you supported me, this time it’s very strange, everyone makes false accusations to each other, It destroys families, friends and the country, in a time when people are making false accusations to no avail, but unlike this virtual bloody battle there is a world where pride matters, this time you have to be strong. Invite and keep doing the work you do love the ex wife.

‘First wife Aarti Bajaj also supported Anurag’

Let me tell you that before Kalki, Anurag’s first wife Aarti Bajaj also supported him and blamed Payal Ghosh, he shared a message on social media, writing that I’m the first woman, Anurag Kashyap, you Rockstars, keep empowering women as always and keep them the safest place for them, i see all this for our daughter, there is no honesty here and the world is filled with losers and foolish people, thirsty for the blood of someone raising his voice. ‘