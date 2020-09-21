Gold-Silver Price: Gold collapsed on the first day of the week, the silver price fell. Gold Silver Price In India: Gold Price Drops To Rs 51500, Silver Prices To Rs 67 500

Fall in the price of gold

Futures prices of both gold and silver metals have fallen on the first trading day of the week. Gold fell to the MCX stock exchange as soon as the market opened. The gold price for delivery in October fell 0.23 percent on Monday at 10 a.m., the decline continued. Gold today has fallen to Rs 51547 per 10 grams. At the same time, given the price of gold futures on MCX in December, it fell 0.22%. Gold for delivery in December fell to Rs 51,746 per 10 grams.

Fall in the price of silver

The futures price of silver fell along with gold on Monday. Silver for delivery in December fell 0.35 percent to Rs 67,640 per kg. If we look at the price of gold and silver on a global level, silver prices on an international level have fallen. According to Bloomberg, the price of silver fell 0.27 percent on Monday and silver fell 0.07 dollars to $ 27.06 an ounce.

Gold price worldwide

If we look at the price of gold on the international market, the decline in the gold price has been recorded. According to Bloomberg, gold fell $ 1.50 to $ 1,960.60 an ounce on the global Comex futures price. Let us tell you that the price of gold has fallen by more than 4500 rupees in the last month and a half. At the same time, silver has also fallen from the highest level. Even after the price drop, dealers are giving huge discounts to attract silver customers, but this year the price of gold and silver has fallen compared to last year.