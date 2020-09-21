Hard lockdown has also led to a reduction in gold smuggling, with an estimated 25 tons of smuggling this year. India’s Covid-19 lockdown claims another victim; gold smuggling routes

India

oi-Ankur Kumar

| Published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 7:06 PM [IST]

New Delhi. A lockdown has been imposed across the country to reduce coronavirus contamination. Not only did this lockdown reduce the spread of the infection, but it also had some other benefits. Yes, there has been a decrease in gold coming in through smuggling due to strict lockdown. According to N Anantha Padmabhan, chairman of All India Gem and Jewelery Domestic Council, the amount of gold smuggled into the country has dropped to 2 tons per month.

Corona Vaccine: Not just Oxford, these 6 vaccines have also reached the third stage of the trial

Only 25 gold is expected to come through smuggling this year. According to the World Gold Council, prior to Kovid, about 120 tons of gold was smuggled into India annually. In such a situation, gold smuggling could be reduced by about 80 percent this year thanks to Kovid-19, the world’s strictest lockdown imposed in the country from March 25. This also banned international flights and other modes.

This stop completely halted illegal transmission. The economy deteriorated in the June quarter as a result of the lockdown. During this time, the overall demand for gold also declined. Now the country is fast becoming an epicenter of coronavirus infections. Nevertheless, all restrictions have been lifted. India is now only lagging behind the US in infection.

First coronavirus vaccine from Russia on August 12, knows all about it

Padmabhan says there have been no flights in the past 6 months. This led to a small impact on human trafficking. According to Padmabhan, everything that enters the country through smuggling comes from the land borders linked to Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Airport smuggling is not much. Border smuggling has suppressed smuggling. According to Bloomberg calculations, after calculating data from the Treasury Department, only 20.6 kg of gold was caught at airports in April. This is the lowest level in 6 years.

Kangana targeted Shiv Sena because of the Bhiwandi incident, said: – If you stop indulging in pornography with me …

How will the corona epidemic end? These 2 measurements are just the Corona test kit Feluda approved by DCGI, do you know how Tata’s ‘Feluda’ works? School reopened: 5 months later children arrived at schools in these states, know how the first day of the students left the world even after they left the world, only Patel, for the first time in the Coronaco, with the PPE kit , Minister of Transplant Health, Rahul on the statement asked Gandhi’s counterattack: how many acts of Modi will the country face? To fulfill the purpose of the corona test, the doctor gave his own 15 samples, a fake video viral tabliagi Jamaat program spread to many people because of the Coronavirus: MHA Gujarat: Corona-infected numbers reached 123,337, an average of 1,345 new patients received daily in September VIDEO: BJP MLA Madhu Srivastav danced in Corona without coronation Gujarat Assembly session begins, corona test required from each MLA participating, 6 MLAs found infected in Chhattisgarh: tight lockdown imposed until September 28 in 10 districts including Raipur, know what will be open

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed