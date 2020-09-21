Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave important information about coronavirus, advanced vaccine. Health Minister, doctor Harde Vardhan, said four coronavirus vaccines are at an advanced stage in India

India

Monday, September 21, 2020

New Delhi. Various vaccines against the coronavirus (Kovid-19) are currently underway in the country. The Minister of Health, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, explained this and said there are 4 vaccines that are in advanced stages of the preclinical trial. He said in parliament on Sunday that the government is expanding all possible support for the vaccine and that there are three vaccines that are currently in different stages of clinical trials. Currently, there are 145 vaccines in preclinical trials worldwide, of which 35 are in clinical trials.

During the discussion on the coronavirus epidemic in the Lok Sabha, the Minister of Health said: ‘In India we fully support the development of all 30 vaccines. Three of these are in the first, second and third stages of the progress tests. More than 4 vaccines are at an advanced stage of preclinical studies. The government is also closely monitoring the vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech International Limited of Hyderabad and Zydus Cadila of Ahmedabad. India Biotech’s Kovaxin is leading the race for the Kovid-19 vaccine in the country.

He also provided detailed information on the measures taken to prevent infection. The Union minister said: ‘On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned the world about the disease. But we started working from January 8. We released a detailed health advisory and started community monitoring on January 17th. On January 30, when the first case in India came up, officials tracked down 162 contacts. The health minister said 63.7 million tests have been done in the country so far, “probably the highest in the world.”

The Union minister went on to say, ‘Even today 40 lakh people were kept under community surveillance. More than 10 million people have been traced. Fifteen million people have been screened at the airport. When the first case was reported in Nepal, 1.6 million people were investigated at the border. From March 16 to March 23, more than half of the states imposed partial or full lockdown. He said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has received Rs 893.93 crore from the PM-Keyers Fund for 50,000 Made in India fans. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has provided a provision of Rs 11,000 crore to all state governments under the National Disaster Relief Fund, in which the State Disaster Management Fund could have been used.

