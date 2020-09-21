How will the corona epidemic end? There are only 2 ways. How will the coronavirus pandemic end? We only have two options

Thousands of scientists and doctors from all over the world are trying to find the answer to this question. It’s been over 10 months but so far we haven’t even gotten an effective treatment for corona. So how will the corona epidemic end and by when? There is currently no precise answer to this question. But scientists and doctors around the world have made it clear that we only have two options for preventing this epidemic – the first is the medical end, which includes treatment and vaccine. The second is socially sustainable, ie strict adherence to the social protocol.

If you go down in history and read about the previous epidemics that ravaged the human world, you know that they had the same two options at that time to end these epidemics. Medical assistance and social elimination.

You have these two remedies that could be the reason for the end of the corona epidemic. The vaccine is based on medical science. Therefore, there is no emphasis on the common citizen. But the other option is to strictly follow social protocol, we can make it a part of our life. By following all of Corona’s guidelines set by the government and medical team, we can avoid the grip of this disease. By following strict social protocols, the intensity of epidemic infection can be avoided.

How will we reach the medical end of the epidemic?

The only option for the medical end of the epidemic is the vaccine. Currently, more than 165 vaccines are in various stages of preclinical and clinical trials. 33 of them have reached the final stage of the Vaccine Human Trial. The good news is that while the vaccine won’t be completely effective, it will still be effective in controlling the spread of the epidemic.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease specialist, a vaccine that is safe and will be 50 to 60 percent effective will also be allowed. although

The scientists aim to produce vaccines that are 75 percent effective.

54,87,580 corona cases in India, 87,882 deaths.

In India, 86,961 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported on Monday (September 21) and 54 lakh 87,000 580 cases in the country. After the deaths of 1,130 additional people in the past 24 hours, the death toll rose to 87,882.

43 lakh 96 thousand 399 people have been recovered from Kovid-19 in the country. The number of active cases is 10.03,299 while continuing treatment, which is 18.28 percent of the total number of cases. The recovery rate of patients in the country has now risen to 80.12 percent.

The death rate has fallen to 1.6 percent. Covid-19 cases in India exceeded 10 to 20 lakhs in 21 days. After this, it had crossed 20 to 30 lakh in 16 days and 30 to 40 lakh in 13 days. At the same time, it took only 11 days to cross the figure from 40 lakh to 50 lakh.