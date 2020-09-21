In the Rajya Sabha, the vote of no confidence against the deputy chairman was rejected, Venkaiah Naidu told the rules. Motion of no confidence against Vice-President Rajya Sabha is inadmissible: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: The Modi government introduced two agricultural laws on Sunday in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament. After this he was adopted by vote. Whereupon the opposition caused a furore. During this time, some MPs came to Vail while some reached the seat of Rajya Sabha chairman. Also on Sunday, the opposition filed a motion of no confidence against the vice-chairman, which was rejected by the chairman.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed