India-China face-off: Commander-level Sixth Corps talks between India and China today, for the first time with top officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Military talks between India and China are scheduled for today, according to the 6th Corps Commander Level Talk in Chushul

New Delhi. Border problems between India and China. Between the ongoing border dispute between India and China, the two countries will again engage in a dialogue at the level of the core commander. Relations between the two countries are deteriorating due to the border dispute between India and the three countries on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Meanwhile, on Monday for the sixth time between India and China, preparations for the Corps Commander-level talks are ready.

According to information from sources, this conversation will take place in Chushul-Moldo towards the Chinese part. Prior to this dialogue between the two countries, a high-level meeting of the Indian army was held, which also included NSA Ajit Doval and CDS General Bipin Rawat. During this meeting, the issues raised before China were discussed. It is assumed that top officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also be able to attend this meeting. This is the first time that senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have joined the Indian delegation at the level of the nuclear commander of India and China.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force Rafale is also fully prepared for action at the border. According to sources, the Indian Air Force is also ready to deploy Rafale in the border areas. Let me tell you that China is in a hurry after Rafael joins the Air Force camp and watched India’s preparations for LAC. Let me tell you that Indian Air Force has already deployed its frontline aircraft such as Sukoi 30MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 on LAC. At the same time, Rafael is also fully ready for deployment. A few days ago, Rafale flying here sent a strong message to China.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed