India on its way to make the village self-reliant: Narendra Modi | PM Modi launches key projects in Poll bound Bihar focus on village.

New Delhi. Since the launch of Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a project worth 294.53 crores for the agricultural and livestock sectors. At the same time, PM also announced 9 highways, in addition, PM Modi started the fiber optic plan to home. Launching these plans via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said India is working today to make our village self-sufficient. It is a proud moment it starts in Bihar.

The prime minister said that in countries that have been working to strengthen their infrastructure, the pace of development is very fast. Only Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government understood its importance and worked to strengthen the country’s infrastructure. Explain that the total length of the highway project launched by PM today is 350 km and the total cost will be 14258 crore. Home to Fiber Scheme 45945 will connect the villages of Bihar with fiber optic internet.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi were also in attendance during this period. Both leaders thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this occasion. Nitish Kumar praised the steps the Modi government had taken to develop the state and criticized the behavior of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Nitish Kumar said it is highly blameworthy, there is a way to put your point into words. The peasant laws passed in parliament are in favor of the peasants.

