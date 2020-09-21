International Peace Day: Know why pigeons are the symbol of peace in the world. International Peace Day: Why pigeon dove is a symbol of world peace

Monday, September 21, 2020

New Delhi: International Day of Peace 2020: World Day of Peace is celebrated around the world on September 21 every year. The reason behind celebrating International Day of Peace was that there should be peace between all countries and people around the world. The United Nations proclaimed World Day of Peace in 1981, and World Day of Peace was first observed in 1982. From 1982 to 2001, World Day of Peace was celebrated every third Tuesday of September 1. But in the year 2002, it was announced that World Day of Peace will now be celebrated on September 21.

On World Peace Day, the message of peace is given by blowing up white doves. That is why on World Day of Peace, people in different countries give a message of peace by blowing white doves. The white dove is considered a messenger of peace. There is also a white dove on the World Peace Day logo. But have you ever wondered why dove is considered the symbol of peace? (Why dove / dove is a symbol of peace)

Different countries and cultures have their own symbols of peace, but some are common, such as dove and olive leaf. Legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso’s ‘Peace Dove’ was first chosen as a symbol for the first international peace conference in Paris in 1949.

According to pablopicasso.org “It was a traditional and vibrant photo of a pigeon that was given. Pablo Picasso was given this photo from his great friend and rival, the French artist Henri Matisse. Picasso later gave this photo a simple, Developed in graphic line drawing,” one of the world’s most recognizable symbols of peace.

In Greek mythology, dove was used in a new way as a symbol of love and life. It is said that early Christians also used pigeons to represent baptism.

Do you know what the Bible says about the dove?

The Bible says that Noah (Noah) sent a dove when the water came up again. The bird came back with an olive leaf (olive leaf), to show that the flood was over and that life had returned to Earth.

Many Western countries also use the olive branch as a symbol of peace. The Greeks believed that an olive branch would drive away evil.

