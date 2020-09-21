Jet fuel became so cheap in the Corona crisis that it is now used in ships. Jet fuel became so cheap in the Corona crisis that the ship is now being used

Published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 8:52 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The price of jet fuel is constantly falling. This has brought a lot of relief to airlines. Explain that passenger jet fuel is generally one of the most expensive petroleum products, but that due to the sharp drop in prices caused by the coronavirus, it is used as a blending component for generally cheap marine fuel in ships. .

Explain that kerosene oil is used as fuel in ships, but now that jet fuel is used as jet fuel is cheaper. Very little sulfur oil is produced for shipping when used by airlines. Diesel and vacuum find their way into shipping fuel more than the usual amount of gasoline. This Kovid-19 epidemic had forgotten the aviation industry’s demand for this fuel a year ago. Due to the Corona epidemic, the International Air Transport Association does not expect a significant number of air travel until 2024. This may be a feature of the market for some time to come.

Eugene Lindell, senior analyst advisor at JBC Energy GmbH, said aviation fuel components were used in Singapore in April and May before becoming unethical as prices reverted to VLSFO premiums. He said the switch to jet fuel is on the rise again. Lindell said “only in a situation where the economy is completely flat do we usually see more expensive components growing directly in VLSFO”.

Jet fuel prices in Singapore rose above $ 70 a barrel in early January according to Bloomberg Fair Value data, reaching nearly $ 20 in early May, before trading around $ 41. Meanwhile, VLSFO bunker prices on the Asian oil hub are now down 54% late last year. Unni Inemo, director of the International Bunker Industry Association, said at the Platts APEC 2020 conference last week that the destruction of fuel demand in aviation and road transport has led to greater availability of composite marine fuel components.

While the jet fuel crisis results in cheaper shipping prices, blending can cause potential problems. Trading houses and refineries usually purchase a variety of fuel oil and distill it to mix fuel for ships. Using too much straight kerosene can lower the temperature at which fuels catch fire, posing a serious threat to ships.

Earlier this year, Tim Wilson, lead fuel, lubrication and emissions expert at the Lloyds Register, told Bloomberg, “As a highly flammable petroleum product, jet fuel can be used in marine fuel blends, so we shouldn’t be surprised” that this practice can happen. ”However, he said that jet fuel can have a lower low, or the temperature at which it ignites, which is needed to ship fuel.

