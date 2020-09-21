Kashmir: terrorist attack on CRPF party in Srinagar, search continues | Terrorists attack the CRPF party in Nowgam Srinagar

New Delhi: The Indian Army is conducting continuous operations against terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. Many great terrorist commanders were also killed. These operations have terrorized the terrorists and are now secretly attacking the security forces. On Monday, militants also targeted security forces in Srinagar, although no jawans were injured in the attack. An attempt is being made to find out which terrorist organization was behind the attack.

According to the information, the CRPF’s 110 battalion personnel were stationed in the Naugam area of ​​Srinagar. During this time, terrorists ambushed and attacked him. No jawan has been injured in the incident so far. At the same time, the terrorists escaped from the site as soon as the jawans took the front. After which all Naka parties were alerted. A search is also performed covering the entire area.

Police made a major breakthrough on Sunday in Sopore, Kashmir, where two militants from the al-Badr terrorist organization have been arrested. Police officials said Sopore police had conducted a search along with 22 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF team. Meanwhile, Zahid Farooq and Sharif-u-Din Ahangar were arrested. Weapons and bullets from both have also been found. Both terrorists were carrying out an attack in the valley. The aim is also to track down his other colleagues.

