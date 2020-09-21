Know how many people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have been granted Indian citizenship in the past four years. Know how many people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have been granted Indian citizenship in the last 4 years

Citizenship granted to 2,407 people

The Union government announced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that 2,407 people have been granted Indian citizenship over the past four years, of which 2,120 are Pakistanis, 188 Afghans and 99 Bangladeshis. The Union’s Home Secretary Nityananda Rai told the Rajya Sabha that from 2017 to September 17, 2020, a total of 2,729 people have been granted citizenship of India.

These data are not based on religion

In response to a question, Rai told the Lok Sabha on Sunday that a total of 15,012 Bangladeshis, 2,668 Pakistanis, 109 Sri Lankans, 665 Afghans, 105 Americans, 40 Nepalese, 40 UK, 23 Kenya, 21 Malaysia, 18 Canada and 18 Singapore citizens 2015 And Indian data between 2019. He stated that the rules are made, this data is not based on religion. Individuals’ data is granted Indian citizenship under Section 5 (by registration) or Section 6 (by naturalization) of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Citizenship is maintained in accordance with the provisions of the Act, 1955 and is maintained in accordance with with the provisions of the said law. .

Citizenship given to more than 21,000 foreigners in the past 10 years

Following the signing of the India-Bangladesh land border agreement, 14,864 Bengali nationals were granted Indian citizenship under Section 7. Over the past decade, more than 21,000 foreigners have acquired Indian citizenship.

