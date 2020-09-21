Lal Konark Sharan of Haryana was killed in a plane crash in Azamgarh, the marriage was to be held after training. Airplane Crash Azamgarh: Haryana Boy Trainee Pilot Konark Sharan Lost His Life, Would Get Married After Training

Konark gained 135 hours of flying experience at a young age

A resident of Adarsh ​​Colony in Palwan District, Haryana, Konark Sharan received pilot training at Indira Gandhi National Flight Academy, Fursatganj in Amethi District. At the age of 21 Konark gained 135 hours of flying experience. Trainee pilot Konark Sharan flew on Monday at 10:20 am for solo training from Indira Gandhi National Flight Academy (IGRUA) in Fursatganj, Amethi from TV-20 planes. At about 11:20 am his plane crashed due to bad weather. He was on solo flight and the plane crashed due to bad weather. Pilots in training were 21 years old and had completed 135 hours of training at the institute.

Marriage is held after Konark’s training

Konark’s father Ramsharan has worked at Air India and is now retired. Konark was the only brother of three sisters. Konark’s three sisters Pratibha, Sujata and Meenakshi are married. Meenakshi works at Air India. When he heard the news of the death of pilot Konark Saran, his colony and ancestral village of Alhapur caused chaos. Konark’s family planned to marry Kordak when he completed his education. Konark, a loving brother of parents and three sisters, got his BTech out of college after passing 12th.

There was only 40 hours of Konark training left

After studying B.Tech, Konark had been admitted to pilot training at Indira Gandhi National Flight Academy, Amethi, about two years ago, to fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot. Konark received commercial pilot training. For this he has to fly 200 hours, of which he has flown 135 hours. On Monday he was on a solo flight and the plane crashed due to bad weather. During the flight, the plane crashed into a village in Azamgarh district. The reason for the crash is said to be bad weather and lightning.

Konark flies with a two-seat chartered training aircraft

Explain that the crash split the plane into many small pieces and the debris spread to many farms in the village. The pilot’s body was found about 300 meters from the aircraft debris. When they heard the loud noise of the crash, locals and police reached the site and left the body of the apprentice pilot in the morchary. The plane was on the radar of Varanasi airport until 11:00, after which contact was lost. According to the Indira Gandhi National Flight Academy, it is a two-seat chartered training aircraft used for training.The training pilot only flew on the plane at 9:20 a.m.

