Maharashtra: Three-storey building collapsed in Thane, many people feared to be locked up, NDRF team on site. Maharashtra: A three-story building collapses in the Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi, Thane

Mumbai. The building collapse accident has come to light again in Maharashtra. A three-story building in Bhiwandi adjacent to Thane suddenly collapsed. It is feared that 20 to 25 people are trapped in the building’s debris, while 20 people have been evacuated so far with the help of local people. All injured people are admitted to a nearby hospital. At the same time, the NDRF team reached the spot and became involved in relief efforts. People are being evacuated from under the rubble.

