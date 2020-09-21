Meeting between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Jawan injured | CRPF personnel injured in meeting between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir districts

Budgam A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured Monday in a meeting between security forces and militants in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police said a search has been launched to surround the area after receiving information about the presence of militants in the Nawad area of ​​Charar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir.

The officer said that while security forces searched the area, militants opened fire, injuring a CRPF jawan. The security forces retaliated and the meeting began. The officer said there is still shooting from both sides and detailed information is awaited.

