Opposition allied with Congress to agricultural laws, Bandh announced on Sept. 25 Farmers Bill: Congress and other opposition parties call for bandh on Sept. 25.

India

oi-Ankur Singh

| Published: Monday September 21, 2020, 1:53 PM [IST]

New Delhi. After the three bills concerning farmers were passed in parliament, the opposition has opened a front against the government. The Indian National Congress has begun to protest against these bills. The Indian National Congress has proposed to the State Congress Committee of all states to vigorously address this issue in Punjab, Haryana. In addition to Congress, many organizations called for a bandh on Sept. 25. Let us tell you that following the way the bills were passed in Rajya Sabha, a total of 12 opposition parties on Sunday filed a vote of no confidence against Rajya Sabha’s deputy chairman. The Congress, TMC, SP, TRS, CPI, CPM, NCP, RJD, DMK, AAP, IUML and the Kerala Congress have filed this vote of no confidence against the Vice Chairman.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also criticized the way these bills were being introduced into Rajya Sabha, saying this is the death sentence of farmers. Rahul Gandhi said the farmer who grows gold from the earth, the pride of Modi’s government, makes him weep tears of blood. Democracy is ashamed of the way the government has imposed the death penalty on farmers in Rajya Sabha, such as the Agriculture Act. At the same time, the government continuously supports this bill, saying that this bill will give farmers the freedom to sell their crops at the desired price. He can sell his crop wherever he wants.

Explain that farmers across the country are against this agricultural law. Most of the protests take place in Haryana and Punjab. In Haryana, farmers have taken to the streets to protest against this bill. At the same time, the performance of farmers in Punjab has also become fierce. Seventeen farmers and workers’ organizations, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union, today announced a chakka jam in protest against this. The police administration is vigilant to deal with the peasant movement. A warning has been issued in Haryana in view of the peasant movement.

Also read – Dushyant Chautala’s JJP split on farmers issue, two MLAs involved in protests

Agricultural Law Introduced in Rajya Sabha: Congress bid- In signing APMC issue like farmers death warrant, said Chidambaram, Prime Minister Modi twisted and introduced Congress Manifesto, 70% increase in number of farmers getting MSP in last 5 years, Then why the ruckus on the MSP? Navjot Singh Sidhu, who returned from exile after 14 months, turned to Modi’s government in support of the farmers, said on the agricultural accounts CM Khattar – If the farmer wants to buy the crop will only be on the MSP, the agricultural courts will pass Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Modi Are Appointed To Resign From Cabinet in Punjab protest agricultural regulations over ‘tractor march’ new Burger King ad Is the commotion? The bridegroom kept pleading with the people in front of the people, said: ‘Let go of the supplications, the time for the ferries is coming’ Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed the farmers, spoke about the safety of the crops and said Priyanka Gandhi Said, they have no place in CM’s mapping!

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed