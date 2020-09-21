Payal accuses Anurag of foul allegations, first woman came to support, said – nothing could be worse than this. Anurag Kashyap’s First Wife Aarti Bajaj Backs Him After Dirty Allegations From Payal Ghosh

This is the worst ever: Aarti

Aarti went on to write that if people put energy into hating they can do better but what I’ve seen so far this is the worst ever, first I got mad at it And then I laugh out loud because it can’t be fixed anymore I’m sorry you have to go through this, that’s their level, you keep using your voice, we all love you. Aarti Bajaj is known as Anurag’s first wife, whom Anurag married Kalki Koechlin after they divorced, but the two broke up a few days later.

Aarti and Anurag have a daughter from the marriage …

Aarti and Anurag have a daughter from the marriage, knowing Anurag Kashyap had responded to Payal’s allegations of sexual exploitation, he tweeted that what’s going on took so long to try to silence me, let’s not “Made me lie to the point that, as a woman, I dragged other women along, kind of modest, ma’am. You just have to say that all your accusations are unfounded.

‘Don’t know where the arrows will fall’

In response to Anurag Kashyap, he made several tweets in a row, in which he rejected all allegations against him, saying that many attacks will come. This is just the beginning. Lots of phone calls have come, don’t say no and shut up. You have also been known to not know where the arrows will be released, wait.

‘Madam has two weddings, if it’s a crime, approve’

The rest who accused me and got my performers and Bachchan family together couldn’t even hit the chowk. Madam has two marriages, if she is a crime she is adopted and is very loved, she also confesses. Whether I have a first wife, or a second wife, or a girlfriend, or many actresses I’ve worked with, or the whole girls and women team that has always worked with me, or all the women I’ve found Alone, alone, or in public.

Actress Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag of sexual abuse

Actress Payal Ghosh is known to have said that Anurag Kashyap had done dirty deeds with her, he also advocated justice to PM through a social media post, in his post Payal wrote that Anurag Kashyap was very bad I forced myself on the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, please take action and show the country that the monster behind this creative person, I know it can harm me, my safety is at risk, Please help.