PM Modi has won the IG Nobel Prize, do you know why he gets this honor? | PM Modi Win the Ig Nobel Prize, everything you need to know

Who gives this award?

The IG Nobel Prize is a satire on the Nobel Prize. It is awarded every October for ten unusual or insignificant scientific research. People are selected for this award by the comic science magazine ‘Annals of Improbable Research’. It will then be presented to hundreds of people at Harvard University’s Sanders Theater. However, they are only concerned with laughing jokes and nobody takes it seriously.

Why did PM Modi receive the award?

According to the organization, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taught the world through the corona epidemic that in addition to scientists, politicians can also play an important role in saving human lives. In such a situation, he was awarded the IG Nobel Prize for ‘Medical Education’. Now Prime Minister Modi has become the second Prime Minister of India to win these awards. Earlier, the organization had chosen the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for this award, because Vajpayee ji spoke about peace after nuclear tests.

President of many countries on the list

PM Modi isn’t the only person to have won IG Noble 2020 for medical education. Apart from him, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Rajab Tayyab Iradugan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Belarusian President Alexander Lamashenko, President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and US President Donald Trump The name is also included in the winners of this award.