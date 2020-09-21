Police must end the role of BSP Member of Parliament, Judge and Executioner in the Lok Sabha on the meeting with Gangster Vikas Dubey. Vikas Dubey should have been punished through legal process so people’s trust in the rule of law is not weakened: BSP MP Ritesh Pandey

New Delhi. BSP MP Ritesh Pandey said in parliament that in police custody, incidents of murder in the form of police encounters lie ahead of us. Such murders pose a threat to a civilized society and have diminished people’s confidence in the police. The real culprits have not been arrested. The detainees are Dalits, OBCs and Muslims. Ritesh Pandey went on to say that Vikas Dubey should have been punished through legal process so that people’s confidence in the law is not weakened. I urge the Home Secretary and the Minister of Law to take note of this issue and make efforts to improve the system so that the police stop playing the role of judge, jury and executioner.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed