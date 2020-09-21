Prime Minister Modi expressed his grief at the Bhiwandi accident, said – the government will do everything possible. Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi: PM Modi

New Delhi: Monday morning, a tragic accident took place in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, where a three-story building collapsed. So far 10 people have died in this accident. Apart from this, 20-25 people are feared to be trapped. Because of the seriousness of the case, the NDRF was also called. As a result, about 20 people have been evacuated. According to the rescue team, the number of deaths could increase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over this incident.

PM Modi tweeted and wrote that I am saddened by the tragic incident of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. My condolences are with the relatives of the deceased. I pray that the injured people will recover quickly. With this, the rescue operation is underway on a large scale, all possible assistance will be provided by the state and central government to the injured.

The building that fell in Bhiwandi, near Thane, Mumbai, was actually built in 1984. 21 families lived here. The city council had already taken note of this three-story building. At the same time, it was also told that there is danger to the building because so many families live there, but those who live there did not listen to the officials. This accident happened when everyone was sleepy on Monday morning around 3:40 PM. Many children are also trapped in the rubble.

