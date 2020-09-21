PUBG may be back in India, expect a deal with Reliance soon PUBG and Reliance Jio may close a deal for distribution in India soon

oi-ashutosh tiwari

Monday, September 21, 2020

New Delhi: Lakhs of India’s gaming aficionados got a big shock from Modi’s government recently. During that time, the government banned the most popular mobile game PUBG. Since then, PUBG users have been quite disappointed. Now a relief news has come to him, according to which PUBG may soon be doing business with Mukesh Ambani’s company Reliance Jio. When this happens, this mobile game will return to India.

A blog post from Blue Hole Studios revealed that the company could strike a big deal with Reliance to lift the ban in India. He talks to Reliance Jio about distribution in India, as Jio is currently the country’s largest digital platform. However, so far, neither company has disclosed an official statement.

End the relationship with a Chinese company

After a ban in India, PUBG’s parent company Blue Hole Studios broke its contract with the Chinese Tencent Games. During that time, she had said she would take full responsibility for the pubzy game in India and work on bringing new experiences to her fans. That is to say, cell phones from publishers in India will no longer be tensor.

118 app is prohibited

Recently, the Indian government had imposed restrictions on 118 mobile apps, including PUBG. The Ministry of Information had said that these apps are not good in terms of data security and privacy and the Ministry has received many complaints about it. Before that, 59 apps were banned, including the popular TicTalk app.

