Rafael jets fly close to the Chinese border in Ladakh, ready for any mission. Rafale jets from the Indian Air Force fly into Ladakh near the border with China

New Delhi. Today the sixth round of nuclear commanders’ talks between India and China are taking place. The talks will take place from 9 a.m. in Moldo. At the same time, the Rafale jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is currently flying in Ladakh. On Sunday evening, Rafael Jets operated flights near the Chinese border in Ladakh. This has been confirmed by IAF sources. This information is revealed at a time when it was reported on Sunday that the Indian Army has captured six strategically important peaks on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The IAF currently has five Rafale jets and is fully operational. Even during the ongoing confrontation with China, these jets can successfully complete any mission, officials say. These jets were formally incorporated into the IAF in Ambala on 10 September. At the time, IAF Chief, Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria had made it clear that Rafael’s mission is ready in any difficult situation. According to Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadoria, Rafale jets have flown according to India’s requirements. These jets are fully capable of producing better results under the current conditions.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived at Ambala Air Force Station on July 29 and these jets are currently part of the 17 Glodon Arrow Squadron. Another batch of Rafale jets from France will arrive in India in October. The IAF will receive all 31 Rafale jets by 2021. Apart from Ambala, fighter jets will also be deployed in Hashimara, West Bengal. In addition to the Meteor Beyond visual distance air-to-air missile, five Rafale jets equipped with main air-to-surface missiles were trained in the difficult hills of Himachal Pradesh at the time. If we are to believe sources, even if the situation in Ladakh deteriorates, Rafael is ready.

