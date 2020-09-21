Rajya Sabha: Chairman’s action, 8 MPs causing uproar, suspended Yesterday was a bad day for Rajya Sabha, unhappy and reprehensible: Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

India

New Delhi. Today is the eighth day of the Manasutra session of the Parliament, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha yesterday suspended 8 MPs from the opposition parties which caused an uproar in the Rajya Sabha, these MPs have been suspended for the remaining session, Derek is under the MPs suspended O’Brien, Sanjay Singh, Ripun Bora, Nazir Hussain, KK Ragesh, A Karim, Rajiv Satav, Dola Sen.

In Sunday’s announcement of the incident, it was the worst day for the Rajya Sabha, some MPs threw the paper, broke the microphone, threw the rulebook, I am deeply saddened by the incident, the vice chairman was threatened, There were made offensive remarks and all boundaries of decorum were crossed, let me tell you that while the two bills pertaining to agriculture were filed yesterday in the Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs caused an uproar, the TMC MP tore the rulebook and to the vice-chairman. There was also an attempt to break the active microphone.

Whatever happened in Rajya Sabha is sad, shameful and unhappy

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said of yesterday’s incident that everything that happened in the Rajya Sabha was sad, shameful and unhappy. Rajnath Singh said two bills related to agriculture were discussed in the Rajya Sabha, what happened in the Rajya Sabha at the time was sad, there was also an unfortunate situation and furthermore I would say it was very embarrassing .

