Rupa Ganguly was sitting on a dharna in the parliament complex because of the allegations against Anurag Kashyap. | BJP MP Roopa Ganguly protests in Parliament over dirty allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Rupa Ganguly was attending a protest in parliament

Rupa Ganguly holds a banner as he staged a protest in the parliament complex, BJP MP Rupa Ganguly said the Mumbai film industry is killing people, making drug addicts and insulting the woman, but Nobody is doing anything, Mumbai police are silent on the whole issue, they have demanded action against the accused, the posters taken by Rupa Ganguly have written that the film industry in Mumbai is being looted and how many people will be looted. .

‘See the monster behind the creative person’

Actress Payal Ghosh is known to have said that Anurag Kashyap had done dirty deeds with her, he has also pleaded for justice to the Prime Minister through a social media post, Payal wrote in his post that Anurag Kashyap was very bad Force yourself on the way, PM Narendra Modi ji, please take action and show the country that the monster behind this creative person, I know it can harm me, my safety is in danger, please help.

‘All Your Accusations Are Unfounded’

It is known that Anurag Kashyap had responded to Payal’s sexual abuse allegations, he tweeted that what is going on, it took so much time to try to silence me, nobody let me keep telling me so many lies that If woman, dragged other women along too, be modest, ma’am, you will only say all your allegations are unfounded.

‘Don’t know where the arrows will fall’

In response to Anurag Kashyap, he made several tweets in a row, rejecting all allegations against him, saying there will be many attacks. This is just the beginning, a lot of calls have come, don’t say no and shut up. You have also been known to not know where the arrows will be released, wait.