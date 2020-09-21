SC Approaches Government of Maharashtra Against Maratha Reservation Ban, Remains Appeals Judgment Maharashtra Government is petitioning Supreme Court for its suspension order on Maratha Reserve.

New Delhi. The Maharashtra government has filed a petition with the Supreme Court regarding Maratha’s reservation. A petition has been filed on behalf of the government of Maharashtra to the Supreme Court to ban the Supreme Court’s ruling on reservations for the Maratha community in educational institutions and employment. Let me tell you that earlier in the Supreme Court judgment, the Maratha community will not be given any reservations on education and employment. The court said no reservations will be made to the people of the Maratha community for the year 2020-2021.

