Shiromani Akali Dal’s leader met with the president and requested that agricultural bills not be signed. Shiromani Akali Dal leaders met with president, requested not to sign agricultural bills

New Delhi. Shiromani Akali Dal leaders met with President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Monday on the basis of the central government’s agricultural bills. Leaders arrived in Delhi led by Shiromani Akali Dal. President Sukhbir Singh Badal asked the president not to sign the agricultural laws passed in Rajya Sabha. Let us tell you that on Sunday, in the midst of turmoil, two major agricultural laws were passed in the Rajya Sabha. These bills have already been passed in the Lok Sabha and will become law with the approval of the president.

Sukhbir Singh Badal told the media after a meeting with the president, “The Central Government’s agricultural law is completely anti-peasantry and has been forcibly passed in the Rajya Sabha. Our party leaders have met with President Ram Nath Kovind and requested them not to sign these bills and return them to Parliament Earlier on Saturday, Sukhbir Singh Badal had said there would be no talks with the government until the Center withdraws these bills.

