Sonu Sood explained why he left Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika. Sonu Sood answers why he left Kangana Ranaut Film Manikarnika.

Why Manikarnika left, gave the answer

When asked why he was leaving the movie, Sonu shared that Kangana has been my friend for years, so I don’t want to hurt his sentiment. But when we talk about this movie, I will say that when we were recording the important scenes of the movie Manikarnika, I told my director that we should resume shooting for the movie, he said I found a match, in which he Beyond is that I am no longer part of the movie.

80 percent of my scenes are cut

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, Sonu said that Kangana said she wants to direct this film herself and wants me to support her. I said ok, but the director should be called back on set because she worked really hard, but Kangana refused, saying she wants to continue directing the movie. Then I told him to send me some of the footage from the movie. 80% of my scene was cut when I saw it.

I have suffered a lot

After talking to me about my scene in the movie, I spoke to Kangana, she openly addressed me as a friend and said she wanted to make this movie different. I told him you are my good friend, but I am not comfortable with the way you want to shoot the movie. I said I gave my consent for the first script and the director of the movie, but now that I want to part with the movie, I won’t talk to anyone about it. I gave the movie four months and left some projects. I was very sad, but I said nothing.

Reply to Kangana’s allegations

Previously, Sonu Sood had also responded to Kangana’s allegations. Kangana actually accused Sonu of not wanting to work with the female director. But Sonu, while rejecting Kangana’s charges, said I didn’t say that. I never said I don’t want to work with a female director, because I already worked with a female director Farah Khan in Happy New Year. I just said I don’t want to work with two directors on one set. I was always at my booth. Of all the 80-90 films I’ve made, I’ve always worked with the same director. So I have always followed this principle and will continue to do so.