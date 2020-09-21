Supriya Sule praised Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, she said – you work. NCP Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha Finance Minister Sitharaman

India

| Updated: Monday, September 21, 2020, 8:31 PM [IST]

New Delhi. During the discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule praised the work of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sule said that thanks to Corona, the entire world is going through an exceptionally difficult time. Even at this point, I would say there is a ministry that I think is doing better than all the other ministries and that’s the Treasury Department.

While discussing the Insolvency Amendment Bill, Sule said in the Lok Sabha that there are many disagreements with our BJP, but I would like to appreciate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Finance Minister. These are two people who are constantly coming up with bills and even trying to fix the things that really need to be corrected quickly. Let us know that the NCP led by Sharad Pawar is opposed to the BJP in both Maharashtra and the Center.

The bill to amend the bankruptcy was also supported by Supriya Sule. She said, I support the bill, it’s the need of the hour. However, he asked that the Chancellor of the Exchequer had said the bill will have a special rule ensuring all Indian investors are safe in cross-border business, how will this happen? Sule wondered there are many companies closing, what will happen to them and why is Jet Airways different from Air India?

Following the discussion, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanked the House for making suggestions and willingness to join the government on the bill. He said there was a regulation on June 5 suspending the application of three articles (7,9 and 10) of the Code. We did not want to harm any other proceedings initiated before March 25, except for reasons related to the effects of Kovid-19.

