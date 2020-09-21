Surat to change three airports in Chhattisgarh, Center approves 108 crore | Government approved 48 crores for Jagdalpur airport 27 crores for Ambikapur 33 crores for Bilaspur airport under UDAN scheme

New Delhi. The central government has approved a fund of Rs 108 crore for the upgrade and development of three airports in Chhattisgarh. Under the UDAN scheme, these development works will be carried out at airports. The Union’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, provided information on this on Monday.

Hardeep Puri has said that the government has sanctioned Rs 48 crore for Jagdalpur Airport, Rs 27 crore for Ambikapur Airport and Rs 33 crore for Bilaspur Airport under the UDAN plan in Chhattisgarh. Which will lead to the development and upgrade of these airports.

