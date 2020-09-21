The following three days of rain in Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana, the Meteorological Service released Good News | Raining in Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana for the next three days, IMD gives good news

Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana on yellow alert

A low-pressure system is forming over Central India this week, according to The Weather Channel report, which is expected to rain in most of the northwestern parts. Given the possibility of rain, the Meteorological Department has put Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana on a yellow alert for the next three days. The Meteorological Service says there can be rain with strong winds from Tuesday to Thursday.

Chance of rain in Delhi from Tuesday

Officials from India’s Meteorological Department said this low-pressure system is currently over the northern coast of Odisha, which is likely to migrate to the west-northwest part of the country in the next three days. Once this system reaches Delhi on Tuesday, rain and thunderstorms are expected to pop in the capital and surrounding areas. After this, the rain activities in these areas will continue until Thursday.

Rain provides relief from heat

The Meteorological Service has forecast rain from Tuesday to Thursday in Chandigarh and Haryana, next to Delhi. At the same time, according to the regional office of the Meteorological Department in Delhi, moderate to heavy rainfall can occur in many areas of UP on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Significantly, people in Delhi-NCR today are struggling with humid heat. The report says people can get relief from this heat for the next three days.

Air quality will also improve

In recent days, the maximum daytime temperature in Delhi-NCR has been recorded around 37 degrees, which is 2 degrees above normal. The Meteorological Service says the temperature can stay below 35 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday. At the same time, pollution was at moderate levels in many parts of northwestern India this week. On Monday, the air quality in Bhiwadi was worst and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 240. However, AQI remained at 142 level in Delhi. It is believed that after the rain in Delhi NCR can improve air quality.

