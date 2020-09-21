The NCB may send a message to Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in a drug case this week: Sources | Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor may be sued in drug case by NCB, sources

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) may send messages to some people, including Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, in the drug case. This news comes from media sources. Sources announced Monday (Sept. 21) that NCB may notify some actors, including Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, for questioning this week. However, there is no official confirmation of this news. In the death investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput, some names have surfaced in the interrogation of his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty after the drug corner came out, about which the NCB is collecting evidence.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on September 9, 2020 in connection with drug paddling. Two days earlier, Riya’s brothers Shovik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput employees Saamul Miranda and Deepesh Sawat were also arrested in the drug trafficking case.

