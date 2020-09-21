The stock market, Sensex, Nifty was down more than 2% amid rising Corona cases. Large fall in the stock market Sensex and Nifty close with more than 2 percent loss.

New Delhi. The stock market has seen a major decline today after the boom for some time. In the banking sector, metal inventories have plummeted today amid increasing coronavirus cases. There was a sell-off among investors today for fear of rising coronavirus cases, causing the stock market to drop sharply today. Speaking of the NSE Nifty 50 index, it recorded a loss of 2.21 percent today and closed at 11,250.55 points. While the BSE Sensex fell 2.09 percent to close at 38034.14 points.

The Sensex lost 812 points, while the Nifty lost 254 points. Almost all shares in the NSE are closed. Speaking of Nifty Bank, Bank Nifty was down 3.3 percent. Speaking of the commodities market, oil prices are also down today. The rupee has gained momentum in dollar weights today. The rupee strengthened 21 paise against the dollar today, reaching a level of 73.45.

