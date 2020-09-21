Unlock 4: Taj Mahal is open after 188 days from today, tourists will have to follow these rules. Agra: Taj Mahal reopens to the public starting today as part of Unlock4.

India

oi-Bavita Jha

| Updated: Monday, September 21, 2020, 8:38 AM [IST]

New Delhi. Agra Fort and Taj Mahal are open to tourists from today under Unlock4. The Taj Mahal has been open to tourists since Monday morning. After 188 days, tourists will be able to see the Taj again. The tourist entrance in the Taj Mahal was closed from March 17 due to the increasing contamination with the Corona virus. From September 21 it will be open to tourists again. However, tourists visiting the Taj Mahal will have to follow the guidelines.

Tourists will have to accept these rules

From today, tourists who come to visit the Taj will have to wear masks. At the same time, special attention will be paid to social distancing. Tourists are only allowed access after checking their body temperature. Many measures have been taken to ensure that tourists visiting the Taj Mahal are not at risk of infection. Under the new rule, only 5000 tourists will be able to access the Taj Mahal in 1 day. Two teams have also been made for this.

Under the new rule, 2500 tourists will have access in the first shift. At the same time, the remaining two and a half thousand tourists can see the Taj in the second shift. At the same time, group photography is prohibited on the Taj Mahal campus. Tourists must undergo a security check before they can enter the Taj complex. The security check of tourists is completely touch-free. At the same time, tourists have to book tickets online to access Taj Mahal. The counters are closed. All payments, including parking, must be made digitally.

Agra: Taj Mahal reopens to the public starting today as part of # Unlock4. pic.twitter.com/NhVkXMUiVV

