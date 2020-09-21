Unrest in Rajya Sabha: MPs tore up the rulebook, even sat on dharna, but parliament lasted until midnight. What happened after the cameras were turned off in Rajya Sabha: read details

oi-Ankur Sharma

| Updated: Monday, September 21, 2020, 8:43 AM [IST]

New Delhi. The Farmers Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday amid the uprising of opposition in parliament, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar responded after discussing the bill in the Senate. Despite opposition, all three bills were passed by vote. In such a situation, after passing these bills in both houses, the formality of the president’s signature now remains, after which these three bills will take the form of a law.

When did Prime Minister Modi surprise everyone by reaching between the jaws?

Where the opposition in the Rajya Sabha broke all boundaries against the Farmers Bill on Sunday. There was a stir over the extension of the time of the first Speaker’s House. Opposition members began to stir up a stir in Vail. Following the completion of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s response, as the process of passing the bill began, the opposition began to demand votes. When Deputy Speaker Harivansh was not ready, Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien tore the House’s rules and attempted to break the Deputy Speaker’s microphone. Because of this, marshals were called in and the house proceedings lingered for 15 minutes.

Rajya Sabha TV feed interrupted

Although Derek O’Brien later denied all charges and said I didn’t do all of this, the video has also been removed from the Rajya Sabha footage. This rumor is being blown out. As to whether the media is breaking the microphone, Derek said the BJP people are breaking democracy. Bryan said the government was cheating, breaking every rule in parliament, they quit the Rajya Sabha TV feed so the country couldn’t watch, they (the government) censored Rajya Sabha TV.

12 MPs sat on dharna in the house itself

Not only this, when the bill was passed after the turmoil, 12 MPs sat on a dharna in the house itself, some MPs sat on a dharna in the Rajya Sabha even after it ended in the house. Later, however, Rajya Sabha MPs ended the picket from inside the house and began to hold a protest at Gandhiji’s statue in the parliament complex. Opposition party leaders sat on a dharna on Gandhi Statue in which several party leaders were present, including Congress Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and after some time, this MPs’ strike came to an end.

12 opposition parties have submitted a vote of no confidence

So after that, 12 opposition parties filed a vote of no confidence against the vice-chairman, to which 100 people were signed. In the evening, six major ministers, including Defense Minister Rajnath, held a press conference and said what happened in Rajya Sabha was shameful. way through until midnight. The Chamber will then be suspended until 3 pm on Monday.

