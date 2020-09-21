VIDEO: 8 MPs suspended by Rajya Sabha staged in Parliament, TMC MPs were seen singing. Watch the video: Dola Sen, member of the suspended Trinamool Congress, sings a song in the Parliament buildings

New Delhi. Protests against farm bills are on the rise across the country. But there was much uproar in the Rajya Sabha over these accounts on Sunday. Opposition leaders protested the passing of the bill and put slogans in the table. Following this uproar, 8 opposition MPs were suspended Monday by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. But the suspended MPs did not go to their homes, but sat on a dharna in the parliament complex itself. Until now all these MPs are sitting there on dharna. In a video ANI tweeted, TMC MP Dola Sen sings a song in the parliament complex.

