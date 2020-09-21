What will be the effect of Harivansh’s action on Bihar’s election as Vice Chairman? | 2020 bihar assembly elections Rajya Sabha vice chairman Harivansh agricultural accounts

Accounts sparking controversy

The opposition alleges farmers are in crisis as a result of the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Contract Bill 2020. Both bills passed against the rules. The first bill will end the procurement system based on the minimum support price (MSP). Registered mandis will end, causing states to lose revenue. The impact of the second bill will increase the influence of private companies, exporters and food processors on farmers. In such a situation, private companies can exploit the farmers. Opposition parties say that if these bills become law, agriculture and farming will also fall into the hands of companies. The provisions of the Essential Commodities Amendment Bill 2020 are intended to promote profiteering. In this bill, agricultural products such as potatoes, onions, grains, legumes and oilseeds are excluded from the list of essential raw materials. That is to say, in the normal situation, large traders can store these items as they want. This can pose a risk of black marketing.

Legislators

Harivansh himself born into a farming family, will he keep his eyes closed even after seeing the potential danger to farming? According to the affidavit filed in the Rajya Sabha election, Harivansh (full name Harivansh Narayan Singh) owns 16 and a half acres of ancestral land. If this land is cultivated, they are of course also farmers. Then why did he stop taking a stand on the anti-peasant law? Have they endangered idealism because of political compulsions? Harivansh was the editor of Prabhat Khabar, a newspaper hailing from Ranchi, when some defamation cases were filed against him because of the news. Most editors face such a situation. When he became a Member of Parliament, he had to get a diplomatic passport. He had to fill in a space in the application form for this passport to indicate how many private cases had been registered against him. He recorded the details of the defamation cases. As a result, his passport was hanged. After discussion it became a passport. That is, they were not allowed to lie for any benefit. Likewise, a Member of Parliament receives a stipend of 30 thousand rupees per month for running the office. But for this, the Member of Parliament must keep a personal assistant. Many MPs have increased this allowance by making their family members private secretaries. But Harivansh did not. He had said that he would not take this allowance until he hired a real assistant.

Then the position of PM information consultant was left

He also showed his self-esteem as a journalist in 1991. When Chandrasekhar was prime minister, he made Harivansh his adviser for additional information. After going to this post, he was also given a carriage, a bungalow. But the day Chandrasekhar stepped down as prime minister, Harivansh also resigned. He handed over the house key, car key, and envelope of his dismissal at the PMO reception and walked out without speaking. He returned to Ranchi and then took over the editor’s chair. He reported to the village and the forest hut for the protection of tribal interests. Increased the issue of water, forest and land. His public interest journalism became the hallmark of Bihar-Jharkhand. If someone with such principles gets a big post and is accused of bias, he will certainly be surprised. In India’s parliamentary history, to date, no vote of no confidence has been filed against a Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. While this proposal was not approved, it certainly boosted Harivansh’s credibility.

What will the effect be on Bihar?

If Harivansh’s claim to be anti-farmer deepens, it could have an impact on Bihar’s politics. After the Bharat Bandh on September 25, this issue may catch on. Harivansh has been appointed Member of Parliament for Rajya Sabha by Nitish Kumar. He is considered a close leader of Nitish. If there is any dispute over Harivansh, it can affect Nitish as well. Elections to the Bihar Assembly could be announced in the coming days. If the peasant issue became an election issue, Nitish’s problems would grow. Congress is raising this issue. Peasant leaders are also mobilizing for a major movement. The Grand Alliance will certainly try to take advantage of this. In such situation, the challenges of Bihar NDA will increase.