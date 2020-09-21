Who are those 8 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week? Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu suspends 8 MPS for ruckus during agricultural bill debate

Know who the 8 MPs are who have been suspended

Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen from Trinamool Congress, Raju Satav from Congress, Syed Nasir Hussain and Ripun Bora, Sanjay Singh from Aam Aadmi Party, KK Ragesh from CPI-M and Elmaram Karim have been suspended for a week from Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has also made it clear that the vote of no confidence tabled by opposition MPs against the Vice Chairman is generally incorrect.

Derek O’Brien leaves the house, I’m angry: Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has said, “I will take Derek O’Brien’s name to leave the House”. If Marshals aren’t called at the right time tomorrow, I worry about what will happen to the vice president.

Vice-President Harivansh said: I ask honorable Members nominated under 256 years of age not to remain in Parliament’s procedure. Rajya Sabha MP V. Muralitharan has said suspended Members have no right to remain in Parliament. The house cannot function with the presence of non-members.

Know what the whole controversy is

In the Rajya Sabha on Sunday (September 20), there was fierce commotion among opposition MPs. When the government wanted to pass agricultural laws, many opposition MPs shouted slogans. After reaching the chair and tearing the document. The uproar became so intense that Vice Chairman Harivansh had to call Marshall.

Deputy MP Harivansh loud MPs were also reminded of the Coronavirus but no one listened. After which the proceedings of the Lower House had to be suspended. The BJP has called this Bhartab violent. Rajnath Singh also held a press conference on this whole issue on Sunday evening.