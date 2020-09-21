Why does the opposition praise Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla | Why does the opposition praise Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Opposition read songs in honor of the speaker

The country witnessed the indecisive action of some MPs in Rajya Sabha on Sunday. There it got so bad that in order to save the dignity of the House, the Speaker had to suspend 8 MPs for the entire monsoon session. While it is the upper house. The expectation is that the behavior of MPs arriving there will be more restrained. However, things not seen in Rajya Sabha are seen in Lok Sabha during Speaker Om Birla’s tenure. On the one hand, the opposition opened a front against Deputy Chairman Harivansh after the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on the one hand, while on the other, opposition members in the Lok Sabha surprisingly read the praise of Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla. Most interestingly, this issue is also related to the ruckus in Rajya Sabha.

Your effort will be recorded in the history of the house – Adhir Ranjan

In fact, on Sunday some opposition members in Rajya Sabha sat on a dharna even after the proceedings in the House. This would have made it difficult for those members of the Lok Sabha to attend the proceedings of the House, who had been assigned seats in the Rajya Sabha to sit under Kovid-19 protocol. Several members then demanded the Speaker to adjourn the House and the Speaker immediately responded to their request. Regarding this, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said: “You could have turned down our demand. However, you have shown your respect for the opposition by accepting it and trying to bring everyone into your home. This is recorded in the history of the house. It is worth noting that under the Kovid protocol the procedures of both Houses are still taking place in turn and MPs from both Houses are placed in both Houses to monitor social distance.

The proceedings in the house ended at the insistence of the opposition

In fact, Om Birla has postponed the House proceedings until one hour, ie 4:00 pm, due to the sit-in of some Rajya Sabha MPs, the seats for all MPs are not available. After the adoption of the Agricultural Bill, however, the debate in the Senate was suspended around 1.30 pm. When the Lok Sabha proceedings began at 3:00, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary asked the speaker to adjourn the House proceedings until consensus was reached in the Rajya Sabha. The speaker initially said he would stop the proceedings if both the Lok Sabha room and the gallery were occupied. However, when Adhir Ranjan asked for it, he adjourned the house until 4:00 PM.

Om Birla has become a popular speaker through his behavior

Two days earlier, Om Birla took the initiative to run the house with all members, even when the opposition caused a furore over a controversial remark by Finance Minister Anurag Thakur. After this, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha had to be stopped several times. When the matter was resolved and Parliament’s proceedings resumed, Birla said: “I urge all honorable Members to preserve, discuss, debate and communicate our facts. But without any allegation of fact” – We must avoid the circumstance of revenge. He even went on to say, “For me every member is equal and it is my duty to protect every member. So I say to run the house when I say anything. If anyone is suffering, I personally apologize. I don’t want to hurt anyone. ”For this behavior, Birla has often been seen as a popular speaker of the Lok Sabha.