13-hour meeting of the police commander in Moldo, after which India and China were unable to reach a result. Marathon talks between India and China in Moldo along LAC in Ladakh

New Delhi. The corps commander is talking in Moldo to resolve a confrontation between India and China on the line of de facto control (LAC). Moldo is a part of China and is directly opposite the Chushul sector. It started at 9.30am on Monday and lasted until 11pm. The meeting, which lasted almost 13 hours, did not yield any results. It is believed that the government can be briefed about the meeting today.

According to sources, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is now withdrawing from the agreement reached by the foreign ministers of India and China on September 10 in Moscow, the capital of Russia. On 6 June, the first talks of the nuclear commanders took place between India and China and six rounds of meetings have taken place so far. There was no concrete result at any meeting. On Monday, a heavy delegation from India was involved in the meeting. The talks are represented by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14th Corps in Leh. In addition to him, Lieutenant General PGK Menon from the army headquarters in Delhi was also sent to this meeting. This was the first time that two lieutenant generals were included in the delegation. In addition, Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary for East Asian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was also present at the meeting. In addition to two Major General officers, four brigadiers were also present at the Corps Commander’s talks. Deepam Seth, who was appointed as Inspector General in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Leh, also attended the meeting. The conflict between India and China has been raging in eastern Ladakh since May.

