3 Labor Law Bills Passed in Lok Sabha, Opposition in Preparation for Protests Amid Boycott of Opposition, Lok Sabha Stops Three Labor Law Bills

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

New Delhi. The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three Labor Law Bills, including Work Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020, Industrial Relations Code 2020 and Social Security Law Code 2020, amid boycotts by various opposition parties. Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar said the reforms being implemented by the government would turn out to be “milestones for the well-being of the workers”.

The new Labor Law bill, passed in parliament, also proposes a special fund for reappointment and retraining of redundant workers. An employee cannot be denied termination and compensation if a business is closed due to massive financial loss, debt, or license termination. Under the new Labor Act bill, there will be a provision for compensation if the company is closed. The company cannot survive in the name of an emergency.

Compensation is explained for natural disasters. The new interpretation will help in the Corona era. Under this new bill, financial loss and lease termination are not considered an emergency. Apart from this, business closure due to overproduction is not considered an emergency. Special funds will be proposed for employees of the company who are being laid off. Special money will have to be allocated for reappointment, retraining in the company. This makes the process of closing the business easier.

The opposition is now preparing to oppose the labor reform laws coming to Parliament. One is a provision in the Industrial Relations Code that allows companies with 300 employees to fire people without the approval of the respective state government. The government states that 174 of the 233 Standing Committee recommendations are included for the three codes. The opposition had filed for a new bill that would replace the original versions and be reviewed by the panel.

