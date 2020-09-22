50% drop in the birth rate in one year

The government of Xinjiang Province in China has acknowledged that the birth rate in the western region has dropped unprecedented between 2017-18. He has also claimed that this was done voluntarily. Not only this, China also claims that the population of Uygar Muslims is still ‘continuously’ growing. According to the Xinjiang government, “The birth rate was 15.88 per 1,000 people in 2017, which fell to 10.69 per 1,000 people in 2018.” China’s local government has treated itself to the better performance of its family planning program because of this sharp drop in the birth rate. According to the claim of the Chinese government, Xinjiang registered a decrease of 1.20,000 in 2018, compared to 80,000 in 2017. That means that the birth rate in this area has fallen by 50 percent in one year.

Population of Uygar Muslims at risk?

It is important for China to admit the sharp drop in the birth rate in that region, as it has always been the victim of international criticism of the atrocities against the people of Xinjiang and Tibet. China is condemned worldwide for its vandalism with Uigar Muslims in the area, who are holding them as prisoners in detention centers in the name of civilization. Their religious activities are prevented, women are treated indecently. There are also reports of enforced sterilization measures to reduce the population of Uygar Muslims. Such players have from time to time escaped from international journalists, detention centers and people from international NGOs. Not only this, there have been allegations that this kind of treatment of Uygar Muslims increases as Xi Jinping’s strength increases. Recently, One India reported in a report that about 80,000,000 Uygar Muslims have to live there as prisoners in different camps.

‘Demographic massacre’ in China?

It is significant that genocide is a serious crime under international law. Some experts believe that following a large population (Uygar Muslims) at all times, torturing them, unnecessarily incarcerating and confining them in camps is a “demographic massacre.” More recently, a US legislator has imposed strict restrictions on events in the Xinjiang region, including banning some imports from there. The United States recently banned some officials of the Chinese Communist Party for incidents of human rights violations. (Photos indicated)