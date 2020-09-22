Agricultural accounts: are the agreed accounts under pressure from the market lobby? | Farm Bills: Opposition to farm bills is under pressure from the mandi lobby

Market lobby behind backlash against agricultural bills?

As the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Harsimrat Kaur, resigned from Modi’s government in protest of the farm bills, and the ruckus increased further. Because the government had already brought the ordinance. If she had to resist, all she could do was do it. But when the government introduced the bill and it started creating an atmosphere due to strong opposition from political parties, the SAD leaders’ ears were raised. Indeed, behind Harsimrat Kaur’s sudden resignation as minister, it is an elite mandi system devised over the years in a state like Punjab, which has consumed many political parties for generations. The truth is, whatever political parties want to be to come to power in Punjab, they can never afford to annoy the Mandi lobby. Because their network is so strong that it also fills the state government treasury and generates a great deal of middlemen (adhatis).

Punjab collects the highest mandate tax

In fact, despite the implementation of GST, the FCI state governments and other state purchasing agencies collectively charge a hefty amount as a levy for the purchase of paddy rice and wheat. Punjab and Haryana are the only two states where grains are still sourced through APMC (Agriculture Produce and Livestock Market Committee) mandis. These two states also impose the highest tax on agricultural trade. As a result, the burden of food subsidies has also become very high for the national government. The Punjab government levies a total of 8.5% of the MSP as a tax on the grains obtained from these mandis by FCI and other agencies. These include a commission of 3%, a rural development fee of 3% and a commissioner of 2.5% (intermediaries) as market fees.

A source of income for state governments and commissioners

Haryana is not far behind Punjab. Here the MSP is levied a tax of 6.5% on the purchase of agricultural products. This involves 2% market rate, 2% development tax and 2.5% charged in the name of agents. While in the rest of the country it remains on average 6%. These numbers show how much fat these government and brokers are making in these two states. In 2019-20, a total of Rs 8,600 crore was recovered in the country as a market cost. Of this, only Punjab (1,750 crore) and Haryana (850 crore) share Rs 2,600 crore.

The central government is suffering great losses

Prior to GST, FCI paid various fees to mandis for grain purchases, which was often an average of 13% of the MSP. This was then 11.5% in Haryana, 14.5% in Punjab and 13.5% in Andhra Pradesh. But even then in Rajasthan it was only 3.6%. The biggest victim of this scandal in the Mandi lobby is central government. For example, in 2019-2020, the center only had to pay Rs 7,600 crore in the form of mandi tax and commissioners’ commission instead of just paddy and wheat purchased through FCI and other agencies. While in the year 2015-16 before the implementation of GST, FCI only paid Rs 10,336 crore in lieu of VAT, mandi tax and commission of commission to states like Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Had paid