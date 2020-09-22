Agricultural Law 2020: Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh meeting the MPs on dharna. Vice Chairman Harivansh brought tea for Rajya Sabha MPs protesting Gandhi statue

India

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

New Delhi. Opposition to the bill regarding farmers continues continuously, meanwhile, the case of 8 MPs suspended by Rajya Sabha has caught fire, MPs suspended yesterday sit on dharna in Parliament buildings, their actions went up the all night, all MPs Gandhi statue While sitting next to the suspended MPs, Harivansh, deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, reached the parliament complex on Tuesday morning and had to drink tea. Let us tell you that these MEPs have been banned from Parliament’s proceedings for misbehaving with Rajya Sabha Harivansh’s Vice-President and for unrest in Parliament.

On the 8th day of Parliament’s Manasutra session, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is known to have suspended eight committees in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday during a discussion on the agricultural law, including TMC MP Derek O’Brien, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Raju Satava, The names of KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elmaran Karim were followed by the rival parties. He caused a stir in the Rajya Sabha.

Sanjay Singh: How was black law against farmers passed?

After which the Vice-President ordered the suspended MPs to leave Parliament and follow the Kovid protocol, but the MPs disagreed and created constant uproar. AAP MP Sanjay Singh has sat on a dharna outside the house, Sanjay Singh says he will sit on the dharna until the government tells how black law against peasants was passed by killing democracy and the constitution despite votes and no majority tomorrow.

Demonstration in the street against the law

Let us know that in many states, including Punjab and Haryana, farmers in the streets are protesting this central government bill, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday after passing the bill that our farmers will now have easy access to these bills. have to future technologies. This not only increases yields, but also leads to better results. This is a welcome move. He wrote that I have said this before and said again: MSP’s system will continue, public procurement will continue.

#LOOK: Rajya Sabha Vice Chairman Harivansh brings tea to Rajya Sabha MPs protesting in Parliament buildings against their suspension from Parliament. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eF1I5pVbsw

#LOOK: Rajya Sabha Vice Chairman Harivansh brings tea to Rajya Sabha MPs protesting in Parliament buildings against their suspension from Parliament. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eF1I5pVbsw

– ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

