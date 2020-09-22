Agricultural Law: Rahul Gandhi said: ‘By cultivating peasants, the bourgeois friends developed from the root’ Agricultural Law: Rahul Gandhi said, ‘Cleanse the farmers from the root and develop capitalist friends’

India

oi-Shivom Gupta

| Published: Tuesday September 22, 2020, 11:47 AM [IST]

New Delhi. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has often criticized the policies of the ruling Modi government in the center via Twitter social networking site, has attacked Prime Minister Modi for a second time. In a recent tweet about the Farmers Bill, he showed off his poetic skills by focusing on PM Modi. Earlier, he accused the peasants of enslaving the capitalists in another attack.

When did Prime Minister Modi reach out among the soldiers and surprise everyone?

On the APMC issue, said Chidambaram, twisted Prime Minister Modi and presented congressional manifesto

Rahul Gandhi writes, Modi ji’s intention is ‘clean’, anti-agrarian effort, clean from the root by peasants, much development of capitalist ‘friends’. He further wrote, 2014- Modi ji’s election pledge MSP with Swaminathan committee to farmers. 2015- Modi’s government told the court this will not happen to them. 2020- Black Farmers Act, Modi ji’s intention clear, new anti-agricultural effort, clean from the root by farmers, good development of bourgeoisie friends.

The Minister of Agriculture should explain how farmers get MSP without data: Chidambaram

Rahul Gandhi has previously been an attacker against the prime minister in agricultural law. He wrote in his tweet two days ago when the Agriculture Act was introduced in the Rajya Sabha, how will the APMC / MSP get when the farmers market ends? Why MSP not guaranteed on invoice? Modi ji makes peasants “slaves” to the capitalists, which will never make the country succeed.

Agricultural Law: The government can increase the MSP of grains to pacify farmers, allies and adversaries

On the suspension of 8 MPs, Digvijay Singh said – This is the first time against the Deputy Chairman’s Hitler behavior, ‘Farmers are anti-agriculture law,’ Shiromani Akali Dal has asked the Delhi president against agricultural bills, ‘Hulla Bol Many leaders detained tell agriculture minister how farmers will get data without data MSP: Chidambaram 12 political parties sought time to meet with president, call not to approve agricultural accounts, met family with Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi Dr. Kafil Khan, filed the letter of thanks Opposition united with Congress against agricultural bills, Maharashtra Bandh announced on Sept. 25: Home Secretary Deshmukh – ‘political party protecting those who insult Mumbai’ Rajya Sabha: Chairman’s action, commotion 8 MPs suspended in Rajya Sabha commotion: MPs tore up rulebook even sitting on dharna but parliament lasted until midnight Opposition attack on Modi government in India, 5 Lockdown imposed on 64 cases, removed at 54 lakhs

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed