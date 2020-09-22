Banking Regulations (Amendment) Bill passed in Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha approves bank regulation bill 2020.

New Delhi. After the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha also passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020 i.e. the Banking Regulations (Amendment) Bill. Apart from this, the Rajya Sabha has also passed the National Forensic Sciences Bill, 2020. Earlier, during the monsoon session on Wednesday, the central government passed the bill to amend the banking ordinance 2020 in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the finance minister in the Lok Sabha said that the bank regulation bill (amendment) does not regulate cooperative banks. The regulation of cooperative banks has been with the RBI since 1965. We are not doing anything new. What is new is in the interest of the depositors.

