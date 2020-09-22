Bengaluru 2008 Blast main suspect Shoaib and Gulnavaz arrested. Bengaluru: 2008 serial blast suspect, caught by Kerala ATC after 12 years on the run

India

oi-Ankur Kumar

| Published: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 4:23 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Anti Terrorist Cell (ATC) is a great success. The NIA has been arrested by the ATC from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala. One of them was Mohammad Gulnawaz from Saharanpur and the other Shoaib. Shoaib was instrumental in this explosion. Both terrorists have landed on a flight in Dubai. Both are the main accused in the serial blast in Bangalore in 2008. Both terrorists in hiding were wanted.

The mysterious 39-year-old woman whose black magic shakes the prime minister’s chair

Speaking to the media, Sandeep Patil, Bangalore City Police Co-Commissioner, said officers from the ATC wing had camped in Thiruvananthapuram for the past week and were working with state agencies to arrest the prime suspect. He explained: “In July 2008, a series of consecutive bombings were carried out in Bangalore, with seven low-intensity bombings.

City police had identified 32 suspects, 22 of whom have been arrested so far and the investigation is ongoing. Shoaib was instrumental in this entire episode and he was in hiding for the past twelve years in 2008. “He went on to say that Shoaib was finally arrested on Monday evening with the help of national agencies after persistent efforts. The joint commissioner said,” When we got to know October last year, we immediately sent a Red Corner notification and based on classified information about his return to Thiruvananthapuram we arrested him. ”

It is striking that Shoaib is an active member of the Indian Mujahideen. Naseer, the founder of this organization, is currently in prison. At the same time, Shoaib went to Pakistan in 2014. There, he reportedly married and started his business. He always kept coming to Riyadh. After gathering his information, the NIA contacted the Riyadh government and arrested Shoaib.

Agusta Westland Scam: CBI has charged 11 people including Rajiv Saxena and Saponaro

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed