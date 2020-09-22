Bengaluru Violence: NIA Takes Over Investigation, SDPI Leader’s Name Emerged in Incitement to Violence NIA Takes Over Bengaluru Incident Investigation Named SDPI Leader

oi-vivek singh

| Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 7:52 PM [IST]

Bengaluru The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation into the violence in Bangalore in August. The Central Investigation Bureau has registered two cases in the case. In its investigation, the NIA has found SDPI leader Muzamil Pasha guilty of inciting mob violence. On the night of August 11, furious mobs looted KG Halli and DG Halli police station, as well as the Congress residence MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy. Four people were killed in the violence.

Role of SDPI leader in violence

The NIA said in a statement released Tuesday that “ SDPI Secretary of State Muzammil Pasha had convened a meeting instructing the PFI and SDPI cadres to incite the crowd and incite violence. After that, the crowd became restless in DG Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar and violence ensued.

The NIA said on August 11, a crowd of about 1,000 people had gathered outside the MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy Congress residence in Kaval Barsanda. The crowd was agitated over the alleged Facebook post of Naveen, the MLA’s cousin, according to which the post had offended Muslims’ religious sentiments.

Previously, the Bangalore Police Force investigation team investigated the role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the violence case. SDPI is a political organization seeking political ground in Muslim-majority areas of Karnataka.

NIA team under investigation led by IG

Now, the IG-led NIA investigation team camps in Bengaluru to investigate the matter. Also, the NIA has also registered one case in KG Halli and DG Halli police stations in the case.

In August, Karnataka’s Chief Minister, BS Yeddyurappa, announced the creation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the violence. In addition, the High Court approached the High Court to appoint a Claimant Commissioner to compensate for the loss of private and public property in the violence.

On August 11, violence broke out in Bengaluru over an alleged Facebook post. Four people lost their lives. More than 300 people have been arrested in cases of violence. At the same time, 52 FIRs have been registered in the nearby police stations.

Bengaluru Violence: Crime Branch conducts search of SDPI office

